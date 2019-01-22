San Francisco is a 'train wreck' of inequality because of Silicon Valley, Salesforce CEO says

Silicon Valley has driven San Francisco into a "train wreck" of inequality, with homelessness being a severe issue in the city, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff told CNBC.

"San Francsico is kind of a train wreck, we have a real inequality problem," Benioff told CNBC's Sara Eisen on Tuesday.

Benioff added that, though the Valley is the home of "an incredible tech industry" that "everyone craves," some executives in the sector are ignoring issues such as gentrification and homelessness.

"In some ways, San Francisco is the canary in the coal mine," he said. "We have to look at it and say here's the best technology in the world but also address homelessness."