Saudi Arabia promises full support for Lebanon after Qatar offers aid package

Saudi Arabia is prepared to do all it can to prop up Lebanon's ailing economy, the country's finance minister told CNBC, but stopped short of providing any specific details.

His comments come less than 24 hours after Qatar said it planned to buy $500 million worth of sovereign bonds to shore up Beirut's battered bond market.

"We are interested to see stability in Lebanon and we will support Lebanon all the way," Mohammed Al-Jadaan said at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Tuesday.

"We are also determined to making sure that we play our role as a catalyst of stability in the region," he added.