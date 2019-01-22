The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will allow sealed court documents to be filed by a mysterious foreign-owned company that wants to avoid being forced to turn over information in an investigation that might be led by special counsel Robert Mueller.

The high court did not rule on the merits of the company's argument that it should not have to comply with a subpoena issued by a federal grand jury in Washington. That grand jury is believed to be acting at Mueller's request.

Instead, the Supreme Court said in its order that the company's application for a stay in the subpoena, and any responses it files in the case can be filed without the public seeing the documents.

The decision Tuesday sets up the possibility that the company will seek to have the case heard by the court's nine justices in a courtroom sealed to the public.

That would be a highly unusual — and possibly unprecedented — event, if the Supreme Court granted the company's request for a sealed hearing.

Walter Dellinger, a former acting solicitor general for the United States, told CNBC last week he was unaware of any past case in which the Supreme Court had ever allowed a party in a case to file documents asking it to consider a case under seal, or one in which the justices heard oral arguments in a session closed to the public.

The company is currently subject to a $50,000 per day penalty for not complying with the subpoena. The firm already is on the hook for more than $600,000 in fines after the federal circuit court of appeals in Washington denied its bid to quash the subpoena.

Much about the case is unknown, because it has been playing out in courtrooms closed to the public in Washington, and because most of the documents filed in the case have been sealed.

But it is known that the company is owned by foreign government, and that it has argued it should be immune from the subpoena for information because complying with it would violate its country's laws.

The strong suspicion that the subpoena is being sought by Mueller stems from sightings of lawyers from the special counsel's office being seen going into or coming out of hearings related to the case, and other circumstantial evidence.

A spokesman for Mueller declined to comment Tuesday.

Mueller is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election that sent Donald Trump to the White House. He also is investigating possible collusion by members of Trump's campaign with Russian agents, and possible obstruction of justice by the president.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing.