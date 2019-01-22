IT salaries in Asia surpass Europe as Singapore, Japan boost pay — but the US continues to dominate

Information technology professionals in Asia are set for a lucrative future, according to a new report that found tech wages in the region are on the rise.

U.S.-based software management firm Puppet surveyed 3,000 IT professionals globally and found that salaries in Asia Pacific outpaced Europe in 2018. IT practitioners and managers in Asia earned an average of $75,000 to $100,000 last year compared to their counterparts in Europe, who took home an average of $50,000 to $75,000.

The shift was led by a hike in salaries in Singapore and Japan, which, as more developed economies, have been doubling down on their IT competitiveness on the global stage by boosting employee incentives. Last year in Japan, fewer than 9 percent of IT professionals earned under $50,000. In Singapore, that figure was closer to 27 percent.

The two countries reflect a wider regional trend, however. In 2017, half of respondents in Asia reported making less than $25,000, while in 2018 that figure was closer to 20 percent. At the other end of the scale, just 10 percent reported salaries of over $100,000 in 2017 compared to 30 percent in 2018.