In some cases, financial institutions that cater to federal workers and members of the military are offering furlough relief loans to help affected workers stay afloat in the short term.

For example, the Congressional Federal Credit Union has a relief line of credit with an initial rate of 0 percent for 60 days. After that, the rate on the remaining balance is 4 percent.

The Navy Federal Credit Union is also offering loans of up to $6,000 at 0 percent with no fees and no credit check to federal government employees and contractors for 60 days or until any back pay is made, whichever comes first.

The Pentagon Federal Credit Union, known as PenFed, has a similar offer for its members impacted by the shutdown.

The USAA, a financial services firm that specializes in customers with a military connection, is offering a one-time, 12-month personal loan with an interest rate of 0.01 percent. That offer is only available to eligible members who are in the Coast Guard or National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Corps and who have experienced an interruption in their federal pay.

In addition, an increasing number of big banks, including Wells Fargo, Bank of America and Chase, are offering to waive fees for overdrafts or insufficient funds for those whose income has been disrupted by the shutdown, in its 32nd day Tuesday.