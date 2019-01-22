Long commutes to and from work, on top of long hours at work, are part of why many Americans are dissatisfied with their employment situations, studies have shown.

One found that adding just 20 minutes to your commute could make you as unhappy as taking a 19 percent pay cut. Another found that 23 percent of workers have quit a job because of a bad commute.

To find where workers are spending the most time in transit, online life-insurance agency Haven Life, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, "calculated the average round-trip commute time and other statistics about its residents' journey to work," such as the ratio of working hours to commuting hours and the percentage of workers commuting over two hours a day.

Based on that data, here are the top 10 US cities where workers have the longest commutes: