The Final Call: SBUX, GLD & UPS 6:11 PM ET Fri, 18 Jan 2019 | 01:56

The "Options Action" traders share three options trading strategies to kick off the week.

Mike Khouwand Carter Worth outlined April 65-calls in Starbucks.

Mike Khouw also took a look at a February put spread in Las Vegas Sands.

Dan Nathan outlined a February/March 105 call calendar in UPS.

Trader disclosure: Dan Nathan is long FB Jan / Feb call calendar. KO Feb put spread. XLU March Put Spread. EA Feb call spread. Long INTC July Call Spread. IWM March put spread.