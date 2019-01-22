A long-running trade war between the world's two-largest economies is taking its toll on business sentiment in the Middle East, according to the chief executive of real estate and property services firm Majid Al Futtaim.

A trade dispute between the U.S. and China has battered financial markets in recent months, with market participants increasingly concerned the conflict could soon destabilize the global economy.

"From an import and an export standpoint, China is a very important trade partner (to the Middle East). So, the question is … Is it going to be better or worse?" CEO Alain Bejjani told CNBC's Hadley Gamble at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Monday.

"One thing is for sure, dealing with China is becoming more difficult," Bejjani added.