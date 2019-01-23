Amazon debuts its adorable delivery robot called Scout

Amazon is launching a new self-driving delivery device called Scout, and it's adorable.

Scout is the size of a "small cooler" and can roll along sidewalks, delivering packages safely to a customer's doorstep. The device is currently operating in Snohomish County, Washington, the company announced Wednesday.

It's the latest development in Amazon's growing logistics business and the cutest last-mile solution yet.

"The devices will autonomously follow their delivery route but will initially be accompanied by an Amazon employee," Amazon said in a statement. "We developed Amazon Scout at our research and development lab in Seattle, ensuring the devices can safely and efficiently navigate around pets, pedestrians and anything else in their path."

The company is starting with just six Scout devices operating during weekdays and daylight hours. Amazon customers in Snohomish County — just north of Seattle — can order packages as they normally would. Scout navigates to the customer's door and automatically opens a top hatch allowing the customer to retrieve the package.

The release is a challenge to start-ups already in the space like Starship, TeleRetail and Marble.

Amazon previously announced last-mile delivery options including delivery to a customer's car, garage and inside their front door.

