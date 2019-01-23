America's favorite Valentine's Day candy is unavailable this year

America's favorite Valentine's Day candy won't be available this year.
Sweethearts, the conversation heart candy, is missing from shelves this Valentine's season after its original producer went out of business last year.
Even though consumers might think chocolate when it comes to buying a Valentine's gift for a loved one, Candystore.com reported that conversation hearts were the most popular candy for the holiday in 2018. The popularity of the candy didn't keep its original producer, New England Confectionary Company, also known as Necco, from going out of business in July.