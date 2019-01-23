American illusionist David Blaine has spent more than two decades stunning audiences and amassing a notable fortune with his extreme — and even unearthly — endurance feats.

But when it comes to managing his career, he follows one very down-to-earth rule.

"Whenever I make a decision, I always try to decide: Would I do this for $1?" Blaine said Tuesday during a session at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"The idea is if I'm offered a gig or something, if the answer is no, then I won't do it for any amount of money; and if the answer is yes, then I'll do it for whatever the deal is."

The master magician said the method helps keep him grounded and prevents his career choices from being clouded by distractions and dollar signs.

"That keeps my head clear," he said, adding that it's not the most "financially rewarding" strategy but "it keeps me focused on what I want to achieve and do."