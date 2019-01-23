Forget home equity: Here's how homeowners are paying for that new kitchen

Whether you're planning on gutting your bathroom or putting in new landscaping, odds are you'll be digging into your own pockets to pay for it.

A recent survey by TD Bank found that more than 90 percent of the consumers it polled are planning to tap their own savings to cover their home renovation projects.

"The public is asking 'How can I most cost-effectively renovate my home?'" said Jon Giles, head of home equity lending at TD Bank. "But we've also found that much of the population isn't aware of existing home equity products."