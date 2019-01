Golf pro Sergio Garcia has enjoyed an illustrious two-decade career, much of it in the top 10 of the Official World Golf Ranking.

But despite earning pole position in more than 30 international tournaments, the 39-year-old Spaniard insists that winning is not his main measure of success.

"Obviously winning is important, but it's not the main thing," Garcia told CNBC Make It at the 2019 SMBC Singapore Open. "I've always been very proud of my career because of the consistency I had."