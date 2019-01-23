Here's how much money Americans think you need to make to be considered 'rich'

To be considered "rich," most Americans say you need an annual income of about $100,000.

That's according to data firm YouGov, which asked more than 1,000 Americans: "How much money do you need to earn a year to be considered rich?"

"People are divided on whether a person on $90,000 a year is 'neither rich nor poor' (46 percent) or 'rich' (44 percent)," YouGov reports. "At $100,000 opinion has tipped much more strongly towards 'rich' at 56 percent, with only one in three (34 percent) believing someone with an income this high to be 'neither rich nor poor.'"

Here are the full results. Click on the chart to enlarge.