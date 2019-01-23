VISIT CNBC.COM

Here's how much money Americans think you need to make to be considered 'rich'

To be considered "rich," most Americans say you need an annual income of about $100,000.

That's according to data firm YouGov, which asked more than 1,000 Americans: "How much money do you need to earn a year to be considered rich?"

"People are divided on whether a person on $90,000 a year is 'neither rich nor poor' (46 percent) or 'rich' (44 percent)," YouGov reports. "At $100,000 opinion has tipped much more strongly towards 'rich' at 56 percent, with only one in three (34 percent) believing someone with an income this high to be 'neither rich nor poor.'"

Here are the full results. Click on the chart to enlarge.

YouGov's numbers roughly match up with those from Pew Research Center, which found that, for a household of one, you need to earn between $78,281 and $110,706 to qualify as "upper-class."

While YouGov just looked at individuals, Pew's analysis, which takes as a starting point the national median income, also considers family size.

Here's the full breakdown of how much money you would have to earn each year to be considered upper-class, according to Pew, depending on the size of your household:

Household of one: Minimum of $78,281
Household of two: Minimum of $110,706
Household of three: Minimum of $135,586
Household of four: Minimum of $156,561
Household of five: Minimum of $175,041

When YouGov asked respondents if they consider themselves to be rich or poor, it found that "the majority (64 percent) think they are neither." A quarter say they're "poor," while just 5 percent consider themselves "rich." The remaining 6 percent don't know.

Interestingly, YouGov finds that, "although people become less likely to consider themselves poor the more money they make, they don't really become much more likely to consider themselves rich."

Of those earning between $40,000 and $60,000 a year, 7 percent consider themselves "rich." But when you look at high-earners, those bringing home $90,000 to $150,000 a year, just 9 percent consider themselves "rich" and 5 percent even classify themselves as "poor."

This finding may be explained by what Richard V. Reeves of the Brookings Institute calls the "Me? I'm not rich!" problem. "Wealth, like poverty, is relative," writes Reeves. "Surveys show that the economic definition of 'rich' varies by the financial situation: Almost half (46 percent) of those making more than $100,000 a year think you need at least $500,000 a year to count as 'rich,' compared with 18 percent of those bringing in less than $30,000 a year."

As YouGov puts it, "the higher your income, the higher you set the bar."

Income isn't the only, or even an ideal, way to measure wealth, though. Net worth, which is total assets minus total liabilities, can give a fuller picture. After all, you could be earning six figures but feel strapped if you're living beyond your means.

When Charles Schwab asked Americans how much it would take to be considered truly wealthy for its 2018 Modern Wealth Index, respondents said a net worth of $2.4 million.

Schwab also found that Americans think there's more to wealth than cash. When asked to define wealth, two of the top three most popular answers had nothing to do with money: living a stress-free life and having loving relationships with friends and family.

