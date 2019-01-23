Procter & Gamble shares jump as earnings, sales top Wall Street estimates

Procter & Gamble shares rose nearly 3 percent Wednesday after fiscal second-quarter earnings and sales outpaced Wall Street estimates.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: $1.25, adjusted vs. $1.21 estimated

Revenue: $17.44 billion vs. $17.15 billion estimated

P&G reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $3.19 billion, or $1.22 per share, up from $2.5 billion, or 93 cents per share a year earlier.

Excluding restructuring costs and other items, the company earned $1.25 per share, higher than $1.21 per share expected by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv

Net sales rose to $17.44 billion, beating expectations of $17.15 billion.

The company announced in November it is reorganizing its operational structure, a move activist investor Nelson Peltz lobbied for before he joined the company's board in March. As part of P&G's new business structure, the company will now have six sector business units organized by industry. Each business will have a unit CEO responsible for running all major decisions, like marketing, costs and supply chain.

In October, it reported its biggest quarterly sales gain in five years, with a number of brands, including its Gillette shaving business and its beauty business, delivering strong performance.

Still, the maker of everyday household goods like Tide laundry detergent, Crest toothpaste and Charmin toilet paper has been squeezed by rising commodity costs, shipping expenses and foreign exchange rates.

P&G, which has a market value of $225.3 billion, has seen its shares drop nearly 2 percent over the past year.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.