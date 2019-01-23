Some recalled IRS employees aren't showing up to work amid the shutdown

Employees, including those who had been recalled from furlough at the IRS, are missing work amid the partial federal shutdown, even as tax season is about to begin.

Hundreds of workers at the tax agency received permission from their managers to miss work, claiming that they are facing hardship, The Washington Post reported.

News of the absences arrives a week after the IRS released its contingency plan for the tax filing season, which begins on Monday, Jan. 28.

The agency called for more than half of its staff — roughly 46,000 people — to return to work.

"After a month with no pay, real hardship does exist for IRS employees, including not having the money needed to get back and forth to work or to pay for the child care necessary to return to work right now," said Tony Reardon, president of the National Treasury Employees Union.

"The longer employees go without pay, more face financial hardships," he said.

The IRS did not immediately return calls for comment.

Gien this latest development, expect to experience hiccups as you prepare to submit your tax return.

For instance, live customer service via phone isn't available, but the IRS has said it will add workers to cover the lines. You can expect lengthier wait times if you're calling with questions.

Further, taxpayer assistance centers are closed during the shutdown. That means you won't be able to get any help in person.

Here's what else you should know.