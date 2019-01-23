The 10 best cities for networking your way to a job in 2019

While a polished resume is certainly important, networking is also critical when it comes to landing a job, especially when you're just kicking off your career. In fact, a report from LinkedIn found that 70 percent of people were hired at a company where they had a connection.

If you're hoping to land a new gig or get ahead, some cities are better for networking than others, according to a recent study from tech resource site Tech.co. Tech.co determined the Best Cities for Networking in 2019 by looking at data to determine which cities had the most networking events, best average salaries, lowest unemployment rate, the most job vacancies and the most co-working spaces.

Taking the top spot on the resulting list is tech mecca San Francisco, which ranked No. 1 in the networking events category (a quick search on Eventbrite yields at least 20 in the coming weeks) and No. 2 in the average salary and co-working spaces categories.

Boston, home to 35 colleges, universities and community colleges, is the second best city for networking in 2019, according to Tech.co, with solid standings in the networking events, unemployment rate and job vacancies categories. Denver rounds out the top three in Tech.co's ranking, largely boosted by its first place ranking in the unemployment rate category.

Here are the top U.S. cities for networking in 2019, according to Tech.co:

1. San Francisco, California

2. Boston, Massachusetts

3. Denver, Colorado

4. Washington D.C.

5. San Jose, California

6. Seattle, Washington

7. Austin, Texas

8. Dallas, Texas

9. Atlanta, Georgia

10. Miami, Florida

Tech.co analyzed data from Meetup.com, Payscale.com, Indeed.com, Coworker.com and the Bureau of Labor Statistics to determine which cities had the most networking events per 10,000 people, the best average salaries, the lowest unemployment rate, the most job vacancies and the most co-working spaces. It then ranked the top US cities in each of those categories.

Tech.co's full report can be found here.

Don't miss: 10 hottest affordable neighborhoods in America for 2019

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!