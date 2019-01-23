Tesla slashed Model S and X staff in recent layoffs

New details are emerging about Tesla's second round of layoffs in just seven months.
Deep cuts occurred in its sales, delivery and Model S and Model X production teams, according to current and newly laid off workers. These people also said that Tesla has suspended night time production of its Model S sedans and Model X SUVs at its Fremont, California car plant.
According to a separation agreement obtained by CNBC, salaried Tesla employees whose roles were terminated will receive a minimum of 60 days of pay and benefits, regardless of whether or not they sign the agreement. Those who sign can also get some of their COBRA healthcare paid for by Tesla after their coverage ends in March, with additional severance pay depending on the amount of time they worked for the electric vehicle maker.
Laid off employees must accept or reject their severance package from Tesla within seven days of receiving it, with many getting their "pink slip" on Saturday.
Two dismissed employees said layoffs resulted in their losing stock options they were promised but had not vested yet. They scored the options as part of seemingly lucrative bonuses during their tenure at Tesla, but were disappointed the shares were worth hundreds instead of thousands of dollars due to the layoffs and vesting schedules.
Two other former employees, dismissed in a prior round of layoffs, described the same impact to their income from bonuses, too.
These people noted that full-time equivalent hourly workers let go by Tesla received different packages, and in the recent layoff, some were only granted two weeks' pay.