Market Insider

These stocks historically jump the most during the first earnings season of the year

  • Bespoke screened the S&P 1500 for companies that saw their stocks jump the most after reporting fourth quarter earnings, and they found 15 large cap names that rose an average 3.8 percent or more.
  • The list included Skyworks, Estee Lauder, and Intuitive Surgical.
  • Bespoke looked back over eight years of fourth quarter history.
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

There are certain stocks that historically post big gains after reporting fourth-quarter earnings.

Bespoke looked back at the past eight fourth quarter reporting periods and found stocks that jumped the most on earnings reporting day. It found 15 large caps that rose an average 3.8 percent or more.

Several stocks on the list also had bullish charts, on a technical basis, though many had negative or bearish charts, according to Bespoke. Those that looked bullish from a technical basis were D.R. Horton, Salesforce.com, Broadcom, Hologic and Intuitive Surgical. .

Source: Bespoke

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
HOLX
---
ISRG
---
DHI
---
UAA
---
ORLY
---
CRM
---
AVGO
---
AKAM
---