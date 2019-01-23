These stocks historically jump the most during the first earnings season of the year

There are certain stocks that historically post big gains after reporting fourth-quarter earnings.

Bespoke looked back at the past eight fourth quarter reporting periods and found stocks that jumped the most on earnings reporting day. It found 15 large caps that rose an average 3.8 percent or more.

Several stocks on the list also had bullish charts, on a technical basis, though many had negative or bearish charts, according to Bespoke. Those that looked bullish from a technical basis were D.R. Horton, Salesforce.com, Broadcom, Hologic and Intuitive Surgical. .

Source: Bespoke