Trump tells Pelosi he will still give State of the Union during shutdown, setting up possible standoff

  • President Donald Trump tells House Speaker Nancy Pelosi he will still deliver the State of the Union address in the House chamber on Jan. 29 as planned.
  • Pelosi had urged Trump to reschedule the address or hold it somewhere else during the partial government shutdown.
  • Congress still needs to pass a resolution setting up the joint session where Trump would deliver the remarks.
President Donald J. Trump debates with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., left, as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Vice President Mike Pence listen during a meeting in the Oval Office of White House on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Jabin Botsford | The Washington Post | Getty Images
President Donald Trump told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that he will give the State of the Union address in the House chamber next week as planned, setting up a potential clash after the Democratic leader urged him to reschedule the speech during a partial government shutdown.

In a letter to Pelosi dated Wednesday, Trump wrote that he will be "honoring your invitation" to speak on Jan. 29. The president said that "it would be so very sad for our Country if the State of the Union were not delivered on time, on schedule and very importantly, on location!"

Trump's letter does not necessarily mean he will deliver remarks in the House chamber. Pelosi can technically bar him from the room, and both chambers of Congress need to pass a resolution setting up the joint session where he would speak.

A Pelosi spokesman did not immediately respond to CNBC's request to comment.

In a letter to Trump dated Jan. 16, Pelosi requested that the president move the date or location of his address. She cited "security concerns" related to the Secret Service's ability to protect the president during the lapse in funding. The longest shutdown ever is now in its 33rd day.

In his response Wednesday, Trump said the Department of Homeland Security and Secret Service contacted him and said "there would be absolutely no problem regarding security with respect to the event."

A day after Pelosi's letter, Trump grounded the speaker's planned government flight to visit U.S. troops in Afghanistan. Pelosi's office then said she would not use commercial travel for the trip and accused the Trump administration of leaking details of the trip that could endanger the Democrat's delegation or the troops she was visiting.

The White House denied leaking Pelosi's plans.

The partial government shutdown, caused by an impasse over Trump's demand for $5.7 billion to build his proposed border wall, is the longest U.S. funding lapse ever. On Friday, about 800,000 federal workers will start missing their second paychecks since the closure began Dec. 22.

As the shutdown continues, it is affecting government services from food inspection to airport security and housing and food assistance programs. The closure is also expected to take a chunk out of U.S. economic growth.

