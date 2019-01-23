President Donald Trump told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that he will give the State of the Union address in the House chamber next week as planned, setting up a potential clash after the Democratic leader urged him to reschedule the speech during a partial government shutdown.
In a letter to Pelosi dated Wednesday, Trump wrote that he will be "honoring your invitation" to speak on Jan. 29. The president said that "it would be so very sad for our Country if the State of the Union were not delivered on time, on schedule and very importantly, on location!"
Trump's letter does not necessarily mean he will deliver remarks in the House chamber. Pelosi can technically bar him from the room, and both chambers of Congress need to pass a resolution setting up the joint session where he would speak.