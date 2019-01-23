During Amazon's most recent all-hands staff meeting held in November, CEO Jeff Bezos explained why he's no longer taking live questions from employees at the event. Some questions had become too specific to small teams, he said, and the new format would allow employees from all over the world to more easily submit questions.

The change, however, wasn't made to avoid tough questions, Bezos said — because in the worst case, he added with a laugh, he could just defer those to his executive team members.

"There's no question that could stymie me because I'm so comfortable saying 'I don't know,'" Bezos said, according to a recording of the meeting heard by CNBC. "If [the question] is super hard, I just delegate it."

Bezos' comment about delegation was a joke, but it also reflects an important aspect of his leadership culture: the camaraderie he's built over the years with his most senior executives at Amazon.

That trust and comfort between Bezos and the rest of the leadership is important, since stability at the top is one of the key reasons for Amazon's success. Amazon is known for seeing very little turnover among its most important power players, with many of them having been at the company for years, if not decades — a point Bezos previously highlighted as one of the company's strengths.

According to an internal organization chart seen by CNBC, Amazon's executives at the highest level are largely unchanged from the leadership chart CNBC put together in November 2017. Bezos, for example, lost only one of his direct reports, who was already on a two-year hiatus.

There have been some notable changes among lower-level executives, however. Unusually, Amazon saw several departures among its VP-level executives last year, while Bezos lost two of his S-Team members, a tight-knit group of over a dozen senior executives famous for seeing very few departures historically.

One thing has not changed: Almost all of the executives at the top of Amazon's consumer-facing businesses, like retail, cloud and hardware, are white men. Only four of the 48 executives in those roles are women. That number goes up slightly if you include PR and HR roles, but Beth Galetti, senior vice president of human resources, is still Bezos' only female direct report.

There are still no African-Americans and only a handful of people of Asian descent in this group. However, many of the "shadow" advisor roles, a highly coveted temporary position that follows top executives to every meeting for training purposes, are women.

Here are the the six most important decision-makers at Amazon and their direct reports, excluding non-consumer-facing roles, like HR, finance and legal: