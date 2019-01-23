Meet the investor who's been called 'the next Warren Buffett'

The most surprising facts about Warren Buffett before he became a billionaire 4:55 PM ET Fri, 4 May 2018 | 01:34

"I was business-oriented as a kid," Klarman adds in the interview.

He notes that he engaged a number of business opportunities at a young age, including working a newspaper route (just like Buffett before him) and making money shoveling snow, mowing lawns and selling snow cones in the summer in his family's Baltimore neighborhood. (Klarman and his brother made the snow cones themselves using all of the ice cubes from their mother's freezer and "she was not happy," he told Harvard.)

Klarman went on to study economics at Cornell University before obtaining his MBA from Harvard Business School, where he was a classmate of future JPMorgan Chase chairman Jamie Dimon, in 1982.

Upon graduating from business school in '82, Klarman joined his Harvard professor, William Poorvu, and three other investors to co-found Baupost Group. The hedge fund started out with initial capital of $27 million (much of it provided by Poorvu), which Klarman helped to manage despite his relative inexperience as a recent graduate. But Klarman's strong and consistent track record with investments made a lot of money for the group's clients — "which include the endowments of Harvard and Yale and some of the wealthiest families in the world," according to the Times — and himself, over the next few decades. Klarman is now Baupost's president and CEO, and the group has been able to deliver tens of billions of dollars in profits to its clients over the past few decades.

Klarman has been drawing favorable comparisons to Buffett since at least 1989. That year, Fortune magazine included Klarman in a profile of a handful of young money managers (Klarman was 32 at the time) who could follow in Buffett's footsteps as one of the world's greatest investors. That article touted the young Klarman's investment record after his portfolios improved by 20 percent, on average, in 1987.

But one area where Klarman and Buffett differ is that Klarman is known to be very reclusive, and he only grants the rare interview or public speaking engagement, while Buffett regularly appears on magazine covers and television interviews.

Now however, Klarman is raising alarm among the global investment community, thanks to his annual letter to investors, which CNBC "Squawk Box" co-anchor Andrew Ross Sorkin wrote about in The New York Times on Tuesday.

"It can't be business as usual amid constant protests, riots, shutdowns and escalating social tensions," Klarman wrote in the letter, reports CNBC, which also warned that rising levels of debt taken on by major countries (including the US) could be planting "the seeds of the next major financial crisis."

