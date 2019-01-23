Here's what using foldable smartphones will be like in the future

The software is ready, too.
Operating systems running on these new products will need to know what to do when a user bends it in half. Google's Android operating system officially started to support foldable devices in November, when Samsung revealed its prototype.
"You can simply unfold the device to get a larger tablet-sized screen. As you unfold, the app seamlessly transfers to the bigger screen without missing a beat," Android's vice president of engineering, Dave Burke, said at the time.
Meanwhile, The Verge said earlier this month that Microsoft has been building support for foldable displays into Windows. The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Motorola is planning to relaunch the Razr phone as a foldable device.
And yet, we're still waiting for consumer-ready devices we can actually buy. News on that front may be just around the corner.
At Mobile World Congress in February, where lots of companies typically unveil new smartphones for the global market, it's likely we'll see advancements in foldable products. Samsung is expected to unveil its official foldable phone at its annual Galaxy phone launch event on February 20.
