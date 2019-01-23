Here's what using foldable smartphones will be like in the future

The Xiaomi device, as you can see in the video above which was posted to Xiaomi's social networks and later put on YouTube by The Verge, looks like a normal tablet at first. But, later in the clip, the tablet is folded into thirds, with the left and right side bent behind the center. The tablet suddenly becomes about the size of a large cell phone, a form factor that makes sense for some things that a tablet doesn't work well for, like placing phone calls.

Xiaomi isn't the only company taking advantage of advancements in display technology.

LG at CES 2019 unveiled a TV that can completely roll itself up when you're not watching it. Samsung also recently revealed a prototype phone that can unfold into a larger, tablet-like device. It promised the new phone is "coming soon." Rumors have long suggested Microsoft has been working on a Surface product that can fold in half. Apple hasn't publicly talked about plans for a folding device, but it has sourced its iPhone displays from Samsung, which means the tech is ready if it wants it.