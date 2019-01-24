5 things mentally strong people do to achieve success, according to psychotherapist Amy Morin

Amy Morin is a bestselling author, speaker and psychotherapist who gained popularity after her viral 2015 TED Talk, "The Secret of Becoming Mentally Strong."

In her three books, including her most recent release, "13 Things Mentally Strong Women Don't Do," Morin explores the practices and habits that make some people mentally tougher than others and better able to succeed personally and professionally.

"I started my life as a psychotherapist thinking I was going to teach people about mental strength based off what I learned in college," she tells CNBC Make It. But after experiencing a series of losses in her own life, Morin says that she started to study her patients to try to understand why some bounced back from pain faster than others.

"My mother passed away suddenly. I was a widow at age 26, and then my father-in-law was diagnosed with terminal cancer," she says. "[Those events] led me on this personal journey to learn more about what it means to be mentally strong."

Below, Morin breaks down five things that mentally strong people do to achieve success after a setback: