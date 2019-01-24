Here's what major analysts are saying about Intel before its earnings report after the bell

Increased competition, a slowing China economy, and uncertainty about the next permanent CEO are a just a few of the things analysts will be watching out for when Intel reports after the bell.

The company, under interim CEO Bob Swan, is undergoing a transformation to become a more data focused company. At the same time, the company has had to deal with the uncertainty surrounding the ongoing U.S.-China trade war but Intel shares have held up nicely over the past 12 months, rising more than 5 percent. The VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH), meanwhile has fallen more than 15 percent.

KeyBanc analyst Weston Twigg noted that, "..With the semiconductor industry facing a number of headwinds, including a slowing Chinese economy, soft smartphone sales, softening auto demand, slowing hyperscale demand, a lingering government shutdown, and ongoing trade war uncertainty, Intel has remained in a strong position relative to peers, with its own supply shortages likely insulating it from headwinds."

Still with all these uncertain factors, many analysts are waiting for more info until they say buy the stock.

Here's what the others watching for: