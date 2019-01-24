Bank of England has been preparing for a hard Brexit since the leave vote, Carney says

The Bank of England was criticized for scaremongering by Brexiteers ahead of the 2016 referendum on whether to stay or leave the European Union with its predictions of economic harm in the event of a "leave" result labeled a part of "project fear."

Carney has robustly defended the bank's analysis, however, most recently saying in December that the bank's forecasts had been the product of careful analysis by a team of 20 senior economists over a couple of years, as well as another 150 professionals from across the bank, and its monetary and financial policy committees.

Asked if businesses were adequately prepared for a no deal scenario, Carney said the infrastructure was not in place to help British businesses in the event of a cliff-edge departure.

"There are a series of logistical issues that need to be solved and it's quite transparent that in many cases they're not. So port infrastructure's not there, border infrastructure to the extent that it would need to be for jumping from an absolutely seamless trading environment to one with frictions that are not just tariffs, rules of origin of products and other inspections that would need to be done," he said.

The current state of Brexit is chaotic, to say the least, with Prime Minister Theresa May's deal with the EU failing to gain parliamentary approval last week.

Remainers and Brexiteers in the Parliament remain at odds over what level of closeness the U.K. should have to the bloc in the future and this is hampering May's ability to amend the deal to suit both sides. In the meantime, concerns of a no-deal departure have risen although a second referendum or even no Brexit have been mooted as alternative options.