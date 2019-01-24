Why Alibaba's Jack Ma says your first job is the most important

Your first job may not always feel like the most inspiring. But according to billionaire businessman Jack Ma, it will be your most important.

If he could share one piece of advice with young people, that would be it, the Alibaba founder told an audience at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"Your first job is your most important," Ma said Wednesday during a session entitled "Meet the Leader with Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma."

That doesn't mean it has to be your "dream job" — or even one you particularly enjoy, he continued. But it does have to be one where you can learn from others and stretch yourself.

"Not necessarily a company that has a great name, (but) you should find a good boss that can teach you how to be a human being — how to do things right, how to do things properly — and (you should) stay there," said Ma.