Starbucks reports after the bell, and major analysts want clarity on China before they say 'buy'

Analysts are focused once again on whether China and international growth will cool off Starbucks shares as it heads into its fourth-quarter earnings report after the bell Thursday.

Starbucks rallied more than 13 percent in the past three months, shaking off a broad decline on the S&P 500, to get back within range of record highs. Shares of the company are down about 1 percent on Thursday.

The company updated its international growth plans at its investor day last month. Some analysts want more clarity on China, since recent data show the country's economic growth is stalling.

KeyBanc's Eric Gonzalez noted, "We expect few surprises as it relates to SBUX in China this quarter," while UBS' Dennis Geiger said, "China headwinds could be a drag on F1Q."

Here's what else analysts expect: