JP Morgan Chase Chief Executive Jamie Dimon told CNBC on Wednesday that "geopolitical noise" could lead to a recession.

"The U.S. economy is kind of like a ship that's going it's going, ex- the shutdown 2 to 2.5 percent and that's going to keep going for a while," Dimon said.

"Then you have all this other noise, geopolitical noise, Brexit noise, what's the Fed going to do, ... shutdown, trade. They're kind of buoys in the water in front of that ship. Eventually that may very well cause a slowdown or a recession."

"I don't know 2020 or 2021, but the range of possibilities is broader and the range of bad outcomes is increasing," he added.

The founder of the world's largest hedge fund had a similar message for market participants.