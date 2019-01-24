ECB's Draghi delivers press conference after the bank's interest rate decision

[The stream is slated to start at 08:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi is delivering a press conference following the central bank's decision to keep interest rates at current levels.

The move was largely expected by market participants, who will watch for any comments the ECB chief may make on growing concerns of a slowdown in growth, not only in Europe, but worldwide.

At its last monthly meeting, the central bank formally announced an end to its post-crisis era bond-buying scheme, saying its bond purchases would fall from 15 billion euros a month to zero in December.

