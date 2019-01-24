ECB leaves interest rates unchanged amid weak growth in the region

The European Central Bank (ECB) took no action on Thursday, leaving its benchmark interest rates unchanged.

Last month, the central bank formally brought an end to its $2.6 trillion bond buying program, meaning bond purchases fell from 15 billion euros a month to zero. It marked a historic moment for the bank as it brought an end to the crisis-era politics in the euro zone, despite coming at a difficult time for Europe.

The ECB, however, kept its plans to reinvest cash from maturing bonds for an extended period of time beyond its next interest rate hike. These purchases are designed to keep borrowing costs down through to sometime in 2021.

The ECB's asset purchasing program — under which the bank bought more than 2.6 trillion euros ($2.9 trillion) — was introduced in March 2015 in a bid to rescue the euro zone economy from deflationary forces and rebuild confidence.