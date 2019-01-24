Flat open seen for European stocks on US shutdown, global slowdown concerns

European stock markets are expected to open largely flat on Thursday as uncertainty continues to dominate investor sentiment.

London's FTSE is expected to open 5 points lower at 6,837, the German DAX up 4 points at 1,1075 and the French CAC down 7 points at 4,833, according to IG.

European stocks are expected to take a cue from their Asian counterparts Thursday as caution sets in over the ongoing political impasse in the U.S., the global economic outlook and potential outcome of U.S.-China trade talks.

An interest rate decision by the European Central Bank (ECB) will also be announced at 12:45 p.m. London time. The central bank is not expected to make any policy announcements, however, although it may acknowledge a sharp slowdown in growth, raising the prospect that any further policy normalization could be delayed, Reuters reported.

In political news, the standoff between President Trump and Democrats continues. Trump said late Wednesday evening that he would comply with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's request that he will not hold a State of the Union address until the ongoing U.S. government shutdown comes to a close.

Meanwhile, the U.S.-China trade dispute was addressed by China's Vice President Wang Qishan at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Wednesday.

Wang said confrontation between Washington and Beijing "harms the interest of both sides" and said both economies were in a state of being mutually indispensable."

Wang also said China could achieve sustainable growth amid concerns of a slowdown.

In other news, Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself interim president on Wednesday, winning over the backing of the Washington and many Latin American nations and prompting socialist incumbent Nicolas Maduro to break relations with the U.S.

In Brexit news, momentum behind a bid to stop a no-deal Brexit, in which Britain abruptly leaves the EU on March 29 with no divorce deal in place, seems to be gathering momentum. Meanwhile, British finance minister Philip Hammond will address business leaders at WEF in Davos on Thursday and will say that they should continue to

invest in the country after Brexit.

Novozymes, ST Micro, Investor AB and Sky are set to report their corporate earnings on Thursday.