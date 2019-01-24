Ford's 5 big fixes for its troubled international business

Ford reported fourth-quarter earnings that fell short of what investors expected, laying the blame for its lackluster performance on restructuring costs and troubled markets overseas.

Ford's difficulties in Europe, China and South America have been no secret, and executives devoted a fair amount of time on a their earnings call Wednesday explaining the company's weaknesses and what they're doing to address them.

"Ford entered 2019 with a very clear vision and we're building momentum to improve profitability and returns," said CEO Jim Hackett on a conference call on Wednesday. "We're now in execution mode."

Its shares rose by more than 3 percent in intraday trading Thursday.

Here are the top five things executives said Ford is doing to turnaround its international sales.