The partial government shutdown is straining air travel and posing a safety concerns, aviation unions warned as air traffic controllers and other federal aviation workers prepare to miss second paycheck.

"In our risk averse industry, we cannot even calculate the level of risk currently at play, nor predict the point at which the entire system will break," said a joint statement from unions representing U.S. pilots, flight attendants and air traffic controllers. "It is unprecedented."

The shutdown, which began Dec. 22, has left federal employees like the 51,000 Transportation Security Administration officers who screen luggage and passengers at the nation's airports without pay. TSA officers, air traffic controllers and a host of other government employees from FBI agents to government food inspectors, are among the some 420,000 employees who have been deemed essential and ordered to work without pay. Other government workers have been furloughed.