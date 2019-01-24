Airlines

Air travel workers warn on shutdown's safety risks while airlines fret as the impasse continues

  • Federal airport security and air traffic controllers are set to miss a second paycheck as the shutdown wears on.
  • The government shutdown has delayed the launch of new aircraft and routes.
  • Airline executives this week said travel demand remains strong, but Delta and Southwest warned about a slight revenue hit.
Internal Revenue Services (IRS) employee Matt Westrich speaks in front of the Federal building at a rally against the ongoing U.S. federal government shutdown, in Ogden, Utah, U.S., January 10, 2019.
George Frey | Reuters
Internal Revenue Services (IRS) employee Matt Westrich speaks in front of the Federal building at a rally against the ongoing U.S. federal government shutdown, in Ogden, Utah, U.S., January 10, 2019.

The partial government shutdown is straining air travel and posing a safety concerns, aviation unions warned as air traffic controllers and other federal aviation workers prepare to miss second paycheck.

"In our risk averse industry, we cannot even calculate the level of risk currently at play, nor predict the point at which the entire system will break," said a joint statement from unions representing U.S. pilots, flight attendants and air traffic controllers. "It is unprecedented."

The shutdown, which began Dec. 22, has left federal employees like the 51,000 Transportation Security Administration officers who screen luggage and passengers at the nation's airports without pay. TSA officers, air traffic controllers and a host of other government employees from FBI agents to government food inspectors, are among the some 420,000 employees who have been deemed essential and ordered to work without pay. Other government workers have been furloughed.

Internal Revenue Services (IRS) employee holds signs in front of the Federal building at a rally against the ongoing U.S. federal government shutdown, in Ogden, Utah, U.S., January 10, 2019.
George Frey | Reuters
Internal Revenue Services (IRS) employee holds signs in front of the Federal building at a rally against the ongoing U.S. federal government shutdown, in Ogden, Utah, U.S., January 10, 2019.

Travelers have already faced long lines at some of the country's largest airports, as unscheduled absences of TSA officers surged. The agency said some of its employees haven't been able to come to work due to financial strain.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Gregory Martin said the national airspace is safe and that the FAA has seen "no unusual increased absenteeism and there are no operational disruptions due to staffing." The agency also has not seen an increase in unplanned air traffic controller retirements and resignations, he added.

Yet the longest-ever shutdown is already denting revenue at some of the country's largest airlines. Southwest said Thursday it lost up to $15 million so far this year, while Delta Air Lines last week said the shutdown cost it $25 million in revenue this month as fewer government employees and contractors are traveling.

American Airlines said it has seen some weaker last-minute bookings but declined to provide a dollar amount. The airline expects to its revenue to grow in the first quarter by as much as 2 percent, despite the shutdown.

Celebrity Chef Jose Andres (C) helps load free meals into the trunk of a U.S. Park Police cruiser outside his World Central Kitchen January 22, 2019 in Washington, DC. Founded by Andres, World Central Kitchen is a not-for-profit non-governmental organization devoted to providing meals in the wake of natural disasters. The pop-up kitchen has been providing meals to workers affected by the partial federal government shutdown since January 16 and started giving away groceries and providing other services this week.
Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images
Celebrity Chef Jose Andres (C) helps load free meals into the trunk of a U.S. Park Police cruiser outside his World Central Kitchen January 22, 2019 in Washington, DC. Founded by Andres, World Central Kitchen is a not-for-profit non-governmental organization devoted to providing meals in the wake of natural disasters. The pop-up kitchen has been providing meals to workers affected by the partial federal government shutdown since January 16 and started giving away groceries and providing other services this week.

The amounts are small considering airlines' revenue. Delta alone generated close to $11 billion in the last three months of 2018. But the impact is starting to worry the industry with little indication that the shutdown could be resolved in the near future.

"We are increasingly concerned about the shutdown's consequences for convenient and efficient air travel and for the economy overall," JetBlue Airways' CEO Robin Hayes said on an earnings call on Thursday. "We are close to a tipping point, as many of these (federal) employees are about to miss a second paycheck."

Federal air traffic controller union members protest the partial U.S. federal government shutdown in a rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. January 10, 2019.
Jonathan Ernst | Reuters
Federal air traffic controller union members protest the partial U.S. federal government shutdown in a rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. January 10, 2019.

Hayes said JetBlue has not experienced a decline in bookings due to the shutdown, but added that its own employees and customers could face longer lines, flight delays and cancellations.

"And the longer this goes on, the longer it will take for the air travel infrastructure to rebound," he said.

Air traffic controllers have said the shutdown is already straining stretched staff, who are working overtime at the country's busiest airports.

"I know it's misplaced at this point, but I'm still hopeful," said Alex Navarro, an air traffic controller and a union representative based near Seattle, whose wife is also an air traffic controller. He said he loves the job, which he's had for just over a decade, but that by mid-February, "maybe we need to move on."

"That's our line in the sand," he said.

An American Airlines Embraer ERJ-190AR airplane flies past the tower where air traffic controllers work despite not receiving their paycheck, at Reagan National Airport in Washington, January 12, 2019.
Joshua Roberts | Reuters
An American Airlines Embraer ERJ-190AR airplane flies past the tower where air traffic controllers work despite not receiving their paycheck, at Reagan National Airport in Washington, January 12, 2019.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
JBLU
---
AAL
---
DAL
---
LUV
---