Here are the most in-demand jobs for 2019

Personal Finance

Here are the most in-demand jobs for 2019



With an ever-aging U.S. population and advances in medical care, health care professions top the list of in-demand jobs for 2019, according to a new report from jobs site CareerCast.

The salaries for those positions depends largely on the education needed for a particular spot. For instance, the job with the most anticipated growth — home health aide/personal aide — also has the lowest pay among the jobs in the report and typically requires no formal education beyond a high school diploma.

On the other hand, health care is generally a recession-proof industry, which can mean job security if the economy starts sliding.

The U.S. unemployment rate is below 4 percent, leaving many employers struggling to fill positions. In fact, last year there were more openings than there were people looking for jobs.

If you start thinking about pursuing one of these in-demand positions, you might want to also look into whether the employer has similar openings it's having a hard time filling. If so, you could consider asking for higher pay or more in benefits.

"It's more of a job seekers' market now," said Kyle Kensing, online content editor for CareerCast. "If you're looking for a job, you might have a bit more leverage than you did, say, six years ago."

Below are the top seven jobs with the most anticipated growth over the next five years, listed from highest to lowest salary.

  • Software engineer programmer
  • 1. Application software developer

    Annual median salary: $101,790

    Growth outlook through 2024: 31 percent

    With the explosive growth of mobile-based Internet usage, the need for these positions continues to grow, ranking third on CareerCast's report in terms of expected growth. Most software developers have a bachelor's degree in computer science.

  • Doctor and residents examining patient in hospital room
  • 2. Medical services manager

    Annual median salary: $98,350

    Growth outlook through 2024: 20 percent

    Also called a health care administrator, this position typically involves overseeing, directing and coordinating medical and health services for either an entire facility (i.e., a hospital or nursing home) or for a specific department or medical practice. Most people who get into this work have a bachelor's degree, although a master's degree also is common.

  • Nurse talking to patient in hospital bed
  • 3. Registered nurse

    Annual median salary: $70,000

    Growth outlook through 2024: 15 percent

    This job comes with the responsibility of providing and coordinating patient care, along with educating patients about health conditions and providing advice and emotional support to patients and their family. Registered nurses, who must be licensed, typically earn a bachelor's degree, although some have an associate's degree or diploma from an approved nursing program.

  • 4. Medical technologist

    Annual median salary: $51,770

    Growth outlook through 2024: 14 percent

    Also known as medical lab scientist, this job entails collecting samples and performing tests to analyze bodily fluids (i.e., blood), tissue or other substances. The position typically requires a bachelor's degree. Some states require a license as well.

  • A worker carries lumber as he builds a new home in Petaluma, California.
  • 5. Construction laborer

    Annual median salary: $34,350

    Growth outlook through 2024: 12 percent

    If you enjoy physically demanding work, getting into construction can be a good option — although it has one of the highest rates of injuries and illnesses, according to the BLS. Construction laborers typically get on-the-job training and need no formal education.

  • 6. Nursing assistant

    Annual median salary: $27,520

    Growth outlook through 2024: 11 percent

    In this position, you would help provide basic care for patients, whether in a hospital or in a long-term care facility like a nursing home. Nursing assistants need to complete a state-approved program and pass an exam to become certified.

  • Home health aide
  • 7. Home health aide

    Annual median salary: $23,210

    Growth outlook through 2024: 47 percent

    This job involves helping people who have disabilities, chronic illnesses or cognitive impairment with their daily living activities. The care is delivered in a variety of settings, including in clients' homes. You typically need at least a high school diploma, along with successful completion of a training program and standardized test.

