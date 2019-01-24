How to use organization expert Marie Kondo's tips to declutter your iPhone

By nature of my job as CNBC's gadget reviewer, I've found that my iPhone can sometimes turn into a stressful, cluttered mess of pages and pages of apps that I never use. It's time to fix that.

Everyone's talking about Marie Kondo's hit Netflix show "Tidying up" and her book "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up," both of which create a guide, using six principals outlined by Kondo to help you organize your home.

The principles are as follows:

Commit yourself to tidying up. Imagine your ideal lifestyle. Finish discarding first. Tidy by category not by location. Follow the right order. Ask yourself if it sparks joy.

So, I figured I'd try to apply each of them to my phone to see if I could get rid of the stuff I don't need, like apps that don't make me happy.

It sounds silly, and maybe I'm reading too far into Kondo's teachings. But, if it works for the home, shouldn't it work for where we focus our eyeballs all hours of the day — our phone screens? I tried it and it worked for me.

Plus, all of this shouldn't take long. Consider spending just 30 minutes over lunch to get started. You'll be surprised by how far you get. And, after I did it, I felt a lot less stressed looking down at my phone.

Here's how to de-clutter your iPhone using some of Kondo's teachings.