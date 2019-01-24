You can now buy an actual hospital room on Amazon

You can buy almost everything on Amazon. And that includes, as of Thursday, a "smart" hospital room in a box.

A New York-based company called EIR Healthcare is now selling units of its hospital room, dubbed MedModular, for $814 a square foot on Amazon.com, which the company claims is more affordable than traditional construction. The design is customizable but all the rooms come with a bathroom and a bed.

These rooms don't come cheap at $285,000 per unit, but they are targeted to business buyers that are increasingly flocking to Amazon.

So who would buy the units?

"We're targeting hospitals and health systems," said Grant Geiger, CEO of EIR Healthcare, the company selling the units. "There's a trend towards bringing more transparency in the health care space," he added.

Geiger said he's currently seeing an uptick in interest from hospitals in using the units for things like simulation labs, or urgent care facilities.

Geiger has also considered looking into potential customers in the military.

But hospital administrators are an obvious place to start, he said, as Amazon is already selling them medical supplies ranging from bed pans to syringes. Previously, large hospital systems would buy everything through group purchasing organizations, or GPOs, which provided discounts but also a lack of transparency around costs.