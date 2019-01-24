President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen on Thursday was subpoenaed by the Senate Intelligence Committee to testify in mid-February.

The Senate committee's subpoena was revealed a day after Cohen, 52, postponed a Feb. 7 hearing before the House Oversight and Reform Committee, citing ongoing "threats" against his family allegedly made by Trump and his current lawyer, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

It is not clear if Cohen's testimony at the Senate Intelligence Committee will be public, or in a closed session.

Cohen is due to surrender to a federal prison in early March to begin serving a three-year sentence for crimes that include ones related to Trump.

CNN first reported the Intelligence Committee subpoena. Cohen's legal adviser, Lanny Davis, later confirmed the subpoena to NBC News.

A spokeswoman for the committee's ranking Democrat, Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, declined CNBC's request for comment.

Earlier Thursday, Davis called for Trump to be censured by the House of Representatives for "witness tampering," as well as calling for a criminal probe of Giuliani.

"Today I am calling for an immediate House resolution against Trump for congressional witness tampering and obstruction due horrible multiple threats to Michael's family, and an immediate criminal investigation and possible indictment of Giuliani for the same conduct, since he does not have likely presidential immunity," Davis said in a statement to CNBC.

On Twitter and in interviews since Cohen's sentencing in December, Trump has made comments about Cohen's father-in-law Fima Shusterman.

Shusterman was placed on probation in the mid-1990s after pleading guilty in a case in which he was charged with conspiring to defraud the IRS. Shusterman has not been charged by authorities with any organized crime activity or for any crime involving Cohen.

Days before Cohen was scheduled to be sentenced in federal court in Manhattan, Trump referenced Shusterman and Cohen's wife, Laura, while raging against his former fixer in a pair of tweets.

In January, Trump took another shot at Cohen's father in law during an interview with Jeanine Pirro on Fox News.

Cohen "should give information maybe on his father-in-law, because that's the one that people want to look at," Trump said, "because where does that money — that's the money in the family."

In a statement Wednesday, Davis said that "due to ongoing threats against his family from President Trump and Mr. Giuliani, as recently as this weekend, as well as Mr. Cohen's continued cooperation with ongoing investigations, by advice of counsel, Mr. Cohen's appearance will be postponed to a later date."

But House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings, D-Md., and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said later that day that "not appearing before Congress was never an option."

"We will not let the President's tactics prevent Congress from fulfilling our constitutionally mandated oversight responsibilities. This will not stop us from getting to the truth," Cummings and Schiff said in a joint statement.

"We expect Mr. Cohen to appear before both Committees, and we remain engaged with his counsel about his upcoming appearances."

Trump, when asked about the claim he and Giuliani had threatened Cohen's family, told reporters: "I would say he's been threatened by the truth."

"He's only been threatened by the truth, and he doesn't want to do that probably for me or other of his clients," Trump added. "He has other clients also, I assume, and he doesn't want to tell the truth for me or other of his clients."

Cohen, who for years had been Trump's personal counsel and a high-ranking member of the Trump Organization, pleaded guilty to financial crimes, campaign finance violations and to lying to Congress.

He admitted facilitating hush-money payments to two women who claimed they had affairs with Trump weeks before the 2016 presidential election. The president has denied having the affairs.

Cohen also confessed to misleading Congress in 2017 about when an aborted plan to build a Trump Tower in Moscow actually ended, and about the extent of Trump's involvement in that project.

