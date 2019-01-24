VISIT CNBC.COM

Power Players

Power Players

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are selling their NYC condo for $17.5 million — take a look inside

Take a look inside the NYC condo JLo and A-Rod are selling for $17.5 million
Take a look inside the NYC condo JLo and A-Rod are selling for $17.5 million   

Power couple Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have listed their 4,000-square foot New York City condo for $17.5 million. The Midtown Manhattan pad boasts all the trappings of a luxurious lifestyle, including views of Central Park and the city skyline.

Source: Evan Joseph
Source: Evan Joseph

The condo is located at 432 Park Avenue. It features three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a corner living and dining room with exquisite views, a breakfast bar overlooking the park, a library and generous closet space with a separate dressing area.

Source: Evan Joseph
Source: Evan Joseph

The abode also features two windowed master bathrooms featuring marble walls and floors, marble vanities with 22-inch oval sinks, custom wood cabinetry, a free-standing soaking tub, a separate shower and heated floors.

Source: Evan Joseph
Source: Evan Joseph

The condo is in a luxe high rise, called 432 Park Avenue, the tallest residential tower in the western hemisphere, according to its website.

Source: Evan Joseph

"The amenity package is five-star white glove," the listing says of the building, including a "private restaurant with terrace offering in-home dining, 75-foot indoor pool, fitness center, spa with massage therapy, steam room and sauna, yoga studio, library, billiards room, screening room, conference room, children's playroom, onsite garage and valet services."

Source: 432 Park Avenue Condominimums
Source: 432 Park Avenue Condominums

Rodriguez and Lopez purchased the condo in February for $15.3 million, Curbed New York reports. Its current listing price of $17.5 million equates to about $4,372 per square foot.

The listing broker for the condo is Adam Modlin with the Modlin Group.

Don't miss: Inside DJ Khaled's $8 million Miami mansion — and his custom closet for his hundreds of sneakers

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

Take a look inside Shaq's $22 million South Florida mansion
Take a look inside Shaq's $22 million South Florida mansion   

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...