Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are selling their NYC condo for $17.5 million — take a look inside

Power couple Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have listed their 4,000-square foot New York City condo for $17.5 million. The Midtown Manhattan pad boasts all the trappings of a luxurious lifestyle, including views of Central Park and the city skyline.
The condo is located at 432 Park Avenue. It features three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a corner living and dining room with exquisite views, a breakfast bar overlooking the park, a library and generous closet space with a separate dressing area.
The abode also features two windowed master bathrooms featuring marble walls and floors, marble vanities with 22-inch oval sinks, custom wood cabinetry, a free-standing soaking tub, a separate shower and heated floors.
The condo is in a luxe high rise, called 432 Park Avenue, the tallest residential tower in the western hemisphere, according to its website.
"The amenity package is five-star white glove," the listing says of the building, including a "private restaurant with terrace offering in-home dining, 75-foot indoor pool, fitness center, spa with massage therapy, steam room and sauna, yoga studio, library, billiards room, screening room, conference room, children's playroom, onsite garage and valet services."
Rodriguez and Lopez purchased the condo in February for $15.3 million, Curbed New York reports. Its current listing price of $17.5 million equates to about $4,372 per square foot.
The listing broker for the condo is Adam Modlin with the Modlin Group.
Don't miss: Inside DJ Khaled's $8 million Miami mansion — and his custom closet for his hundreds of sneakers
Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!