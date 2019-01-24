Shares of chipmaker SK Hynix jump despite disappointing earnings

Company Vice President Sean Kim said the memory demand slowdown would be bigger than expected into the first half of 2019 due to China's economic slowdown and the U.S.-China "trade situation," according to Reuters.

Kim's comments came days after China announced that the country's economic growth in 2018 was its slowest in nearly three decades. At the same time, Beijing and Washington are attempting to strike a deal amid an ongoing trade dispute which has seen the two largest economies in the world slap billions of dollars worth of tariffs on each other's goods.

Some analysts were not surprised by the earnings report from SK Hynix.

"(The) results were as expected," Daniel Yoo, head of global strategy at Kiwoom Securities, told CNBC in an email.

However, he warn that both SK Hynix and its rival Samsung were likely to see their operating profit for the first two quarters of 2019 coming in "less than half of last year's record high(s)."

Yoo's sentiments were echoed by Sanjeev Rana, a senior analyst at CLSA.

"I think we have a little bit more pain to go for the next two quarters," Rana told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Thursday.