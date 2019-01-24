Shares of chipmaker SK Hynix jump despite disappointing earnings

Shares of major chipmaker SK Hynix bounced on Tuesday even after the company reported quarterly earnings which missed expectations.
As of 1:34 p.m. HK/SIN, the South Korean firm's stock jumped nearly 5 percent. Industry heavyweight Samsung Electronics also saw its shares jumping more than 2 percent.
The surge in prices came in spite of SK Hynix warning of continued "macroeconomic uncertainties" in 2019.
SK Hynix reported that October-December operating profit was 4.4 trillion won ($3.9 billion) — falling below a 5.1 trillion won average forecast drawn from 26 analysts, according to Refinitiv data. One of the world's largest memory chipmaker, the company attributed the profit decline — its first in two years — to lower chip prices.