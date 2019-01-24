Stocks to rise | Apple makes cuts at autonomous vehicle unit | Shutdown enters Day 34

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning after stocks managed to rally before the close Wednesday. That gave the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq their fifth gains in six sessions, and made up for at least part of Tuesday's losses. (CNBC)



* Recession fears are spreading, but Goldman Sachs says don't worry (CNBC)

Apple (AAPL) cut more than 200 employees from its autonomous vehicle group known as Project Titan, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to CNBC. A spokesperson said the company still sees opportunity in the market.

The European Central Bank will issue an interest rate decision at 7:45 a.m. ET. Here in the U.S., the Labor Department is out with its weekly report on initial jobless claims at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Energy Department releases its usual Thursday look at natural gas inventories at 10:30 a.m. ET. (CNBC)

Earnings reports out this morning include American Airlines (AAL), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and Southwest Airlines (LUV). Dow component Intel (INTC) and Starbucks (SBUX) lead today's list of after-the-bell earnings reports. (CNBC)