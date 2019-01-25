Around 800,000 federal employees missed their second payday in a row on Friday as the partial government shutdown entered its 35th day. For most Americans, that would spell disaster.

Over half, or 54 percent, of people say they would have trouble paying their bills if they were forced to go without more than two paychecks, according to a new poll of over 1,000 U.S. adults from FOX News. That total includes the one in five Americans who say they couldn't even go without one paycheck.

Other research indicates the situation could be even more dire: 78 percent of American workers say they're living paycheck-to-paycheck, according to a 2017 report by employment website CareerBuilder.