CBD goes mainstream as bars and coffee shops add weed-related drinks to menus

Eric Cahan and his business partners opened an art-filled cafe in Manhattan's East Village on April 10, 2018. Ten days later, Mamacha created a CBD-laced drink to celebrate the marijuana holiday, 420.

Suddenly there was a line out the door.

Cahan and Mamacha's other owners sensed an opportunity. They learned as much as they could about CBD, reformulated their menu and curated oils, tinctures and other products to sell in the store.

About half of Mamacha's sales come from CBD drinks and products, with the other half coming from virgin matcha and coffee drinks. The company now plans to introduce in March a line of "functional elixirs" targeted for specific purposes like sleep, focus and anti-inflammation.

Coffee. Cocktails. Lotion. Dog treats. You name it, CBD is probably in it.

CBD, short for cannabidiol, is a compound found in the cannabis plant. It promises to deliver the calming benefits of marijuana without the high that comes from THC. Companies are adding CBD to just about everything — a trend set to accelerate as regulations ease and consumer interest grows.