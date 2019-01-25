'Chief marketers need to be at Davos now,' says Salesforce marketing boss

The World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, has become a must-attend occasion for C-level business people beyond the CEO, according to one senior executive.

Chief marketing officers (CMOs) ought to be attending the event, according to Salesforce executive VP and CMO Stephanie Buscemi, because they can help tackle societal issues that affect consumers.

"It's so clear there's a steel thread throughout every day here, you're starting to really be able to see and surface what are the issues and then, from the business community, everyone's getting aligned around … what's our point of view, what do we need to do," Buscemi told CNBC's Nancy Hungerford, speaking on a panel at WEF on Wednesday.

"I think that's really why CMOs need to be here now. I mean if you look at consumers, 90 percent of consumers want their businesses, the products and services they engage with to have a point of view on these issues," she added.

One issue that Salesforce has a point of view on, Buscemi said, is equality, something that the company's chief executive Marc Benioff has been outspoken on, telling CNBC at WEF on Tuesday: "San Francisco is kind of a train wreck, we have a real inequality problem."