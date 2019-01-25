China's 'icon market' is creating more fans of soccer stars — not the clubs they play for

Future of football is digitalisation – but Europe is behind, says UEFA president 5:31 AM ET Fri, 9 Nov 2018 | 00:37

Manchester United announced plans earlier in January that it had partnered with Chinese property investor Harves to open three new entertainment experiences in Beijing, Shanghai and Shenyang by 2020. The intention is to capitalize on what the club calls its "100 million followers in China."

Manchester United told CNBC that it defines the term "followers" as those individuals who answered survey questions, unprompted, with the answer that Manchester United was either their favorite football team in the world or a football team that they enjoyed following in addition to their favorite football team.

"Manchester United enjoys a healthy level of support among Chinese. But so do plenty of other teams among Europe's top four or five leagues, including all the usual suspects: Barcelona, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Man City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Juventus etc. Assume, for a moment, other clubs each enjoy a following of 50 million — less than half of what Man Utd claims — then you quickly get up to more than half the total population of China, which is obviously not right." Mark Dreyer, founder of Chinese sports business analysis site China Sports Insider told CNBC.

"By the club's own definition, a passionate Manchester City supporter — or 'fan', in the typical sense — also takes an interest in their hated rivals' results, and therefore also becomes a 'follower' of Manchester United. But the vast majority of people do not make this important distinction" Mark Dreyer, founder of Chinese sports business analysis site China Sports Insider, told CNBC.

However, according to information from the Red Card Report, Manchester United is still definitively the most followed sports team on Chinese digital platform Weibo with 9.3 million followers.

The data show Manchester United has nearly six million more followers than Spanish side Real Madrid, but only 1 million more than its local English Premier League rival Manchester City.

That said, Real Madrid was singled out for praise as the second-fastest growing club across all platforms following its thirteenth European Cup success in May. That's also despite a loss of around 8,000 followers after Ronaldo's departure.

"Without a doubt, China represents an increasingly important scenario for all European football clubs. We worked hard to innovate and move with the fast-changing landscape and this is reflected in our digital growth and commitment," Real Madrid said in a statement to the Red Card Report.

The English Premier League has also made a push to increase its Chinese fan base over the past year as well, not least by becoming the first European league to launch an official Chinese app. It has also strengthened its existing cooperation agreement with the Chinese Super League (CSL) by increasing support for youth, coach and referee development across the country.