Cramer's lightning round: Cannabis stock Cronos is second-best in its space

Cronos Group Inc.: "They've got a very important tie-up with Altria. We have been recommending, just so you know, that Canopy is the best. But Cronos is second best and it's been a fantastic stock. It has very good management, by the way."

InVitae Corp.: "If you're going to do targeted cancer, then you need a company like that. They presented, apparently, very well at [the] J.P. Morgan [Healthcare Conference]. I'm going to say buy, buy, buy!"

Fortinet Inc.: "This is a very, very tough one, because, I've got to tell you, as much as I have liked Fortinet, I like Palo Alto Networks much more."

Comscore Inc.: "I think that this is a pyrrhic victory that they've had versus Nielsen. I don't want to touch it. It doesn't have the growth I need."

Dominion Energy Inc.: "This is all tied up with the South Carolina acquisition. In the interim, just stand there and buy it. They've got low power. They've got smart guys. They've got a fantastic [liquefied natural gas] operation, by the way."

E-Trade Financial Corp.: "I think it's good. I do lament – I did a piece earlier this week about the day before Christmas and how there was just another annihilation in the stock market and more individual investors left, which makes it tougher for me to recommend any of these stocks because there are no refs in our game. No one's looking out for the little guy and it's driving me crazy."

Exact Sciences Corp.: "They kind of pre-announced. They already told you that business is incredibly strong, but you know what? I would hold onto it. It's doing quite well."

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of J.P. Morgan and Palo Alto Networks.