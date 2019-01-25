Here's how much money the 2019 Australian Open men's champion will win

The world's No. 1 and No. 2 men's tennis players, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, will compete for the 2019 Australian Open title on Sunday. The championship match is set for 7:30 p.m. local time (3:30 a.m. ET).

They have met 52 times, an Open era record, but only once in an Australian Open final. That was back in 2012, when Djokovic beat Nadal in the longest Grand Slam final in the history of pro tennis. The five-set thriller lasted five hours and 53 minutes.

Djokovic, 31, is hoping to win his 15th Grand Slam, while Nadal, 32, is vying for his 18th.

Both players have earned more than $100,000 in prize money over their careers. Sunday's winner will collect another $4.1 million AUD, or about $2.9 million USD. The runner-up will earn about half that amount: $2.05 million AUD ($1.45 million).