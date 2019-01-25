Michelob Ultra targets Latino audience with Super Bowl ad

Michelob Ultra is the fastest growing beer in the country, and it's looking to grow more by reaching out to Latino audiences with its Super Bowl ad.

U.S. beer sales by volume have been declining as more consumers reduce their consumption. Market research firm Mintel estimates that volume sales dropped by just under 1 percent in 2018, but Michelob Ultra saw sales grow by a double-digit percentage rate last quarter. The light beer, which has 8 calories per ounce, is succeeding by targeting health-conscious men and women older than age 25.

Anheuser-Busch InBev, the brand's parent company, has purchased eight ads for the Super Bowl this year, the most in recent history. The company has turned to spending more on marketing in order to drive U.S. beer sales. Two of its Super Bowl ads are for Michelob Ultra beers.

The first ad, released Friday, shows a robot outrunning and outplaying humans in sports like golf and boxing, only to realize that it can't enjoy a beer with friends.