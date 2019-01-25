VISIT CNBC.COM

Look inside NFL star Adrian Peterson's $4.7 million Texas mansion

Not only did NFL running back Adrian Peterson just wrap up a comeback season at 33 years old, the Washington Redskins star has reportedly found a buyer for his multimillion-dollar Texas mansion.

The $4.7 million, 10,582-square-foot home is located in The Woodlands, Texas (a Houston suburb). The former NFL MVP bought it in 2013.

The luxury home, which was built in 2004, is the most expensive home in its ZIP code, according to a Realtor.com spokesperson.

Take a look inside.

Peterson's home features a private, gated driveway entrance to the property, which is located on a nearly 9-acre wooded lot.

Source: Beth Cassidy, Cassidy Group/Carnan Properties

The home has seven bedrooms and eight full bathrooms, along with another five half-baths.

Source: Beth Cassidy, Cassidy Group/Carnan Properties
Source: Beth Cassidy, Cassidy Group/Carnan Properties

The property also features a "resort-style" swimming pool with a swim-up bar and seating area.

Source: Beth Cassidy, Cassidy Group/Carnan Properties
Source: Beth Cassidy, Cassidy Group/Carnan Properties

The interior of Peterson's home offers a "European-style design" with a lot of amenities, including a "large chef's kitchen, five fireplaces, two outdoor kitchens, two-story library [and] walk in wine cellar," according to the listing.

Source: Beth Cassidy, Cassidy Group/Carnan Properties
Source: Beth Cassidy, Cassidy Group/Carnan Properties

The Texas mansion also features a game room with a full bar area and an attached media room.

Source: Beth Cassidy, Cassidy Group/Carnan Properties
Source: Beth Cassidy, Cassidy Group/Carnan Properties

The home was originally listed for $8.5 million in 2016 and has since undergone several price reductions, reports Realtor.com.

