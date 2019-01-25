Look inside NFL star Adrian Peterson's $4.7 million Texas mansion

Not only did NFL running back Adrian Peterson just wrap up a comeback season at 33 years old, the Washington Redskins star has reportedly found a buyer for his multimillion-dollar Texas mansion.

The $4.7 million, 10,582-square-foot home is located in The Woodlands, Texas (a Houston suburb). The former NFL MVP bought it in 2013.

The luxury home, which was built in 2004, is the most expensive home in its ZIP code, according to a Realtor.com spokesperson.

Take a look inside.

Peterson's home features a private, gated driveway entrance to the property, which is located on a nearly 9-acre wooded lot.