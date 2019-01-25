EPA senior official says not certain climate change is a crisis

WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency assistant administrator for air and radiation, Bill Wehrum, said on Friday that he is still exploring the science of climate change and is not convinced that it is a crisis.

"Ive had a series of briefings with climate change experts to help me better understand this," he said at a public event in Washington. "Everybody is still exploring the climate change science." Asked if he believes climate change is a crisis, he responded, Im trying to figure that out. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Leslie Adler)